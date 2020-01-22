Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,580 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 1,978,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

