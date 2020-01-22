Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lear were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 482.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 343,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.55. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

