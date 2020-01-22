Exane Derivatives Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $20,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.39. 19,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,334. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $185.08 and a twelve month high of $299.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

