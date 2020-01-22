Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7,243.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,112 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 318,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 661,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 39,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

