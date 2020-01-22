Exane Derivatives Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,135,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. 83,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,085. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

