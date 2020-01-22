Exane Derivatives Acquires 4,605 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 743.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.