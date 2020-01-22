Exane Derivatives Acquires 2,790 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $825,918,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $212.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,496. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.