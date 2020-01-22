Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ES. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,520,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 916.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,224,000 after purchasing an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,630,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,355,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,482,000 after purchasing an additional 296,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

