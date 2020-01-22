EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. EUNO has a total market cap of $151,895.00 and approximately $996.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005723 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003284 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,420,035 coins and its circulating supply is 31,455,329 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

