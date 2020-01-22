Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,218.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $383,218.00 and approximately $33,903.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.60 or 0.05485476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026727 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033688 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

