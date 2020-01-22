Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 200 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESNT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,829. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The company had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

