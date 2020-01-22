Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 126,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 130,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

