ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. ESBC has a market capitalization of $466,313.00 and $13,572.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 21,511,753 coins and its circulating supply is 21,213,576 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting . ESBC’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.