Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Green Street Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Green Street Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 8.5% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,806,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 283.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 39.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.00. The stock had a trading volume of 671,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $357.35 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

