EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to “Buy” by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 167,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,737. EQT has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 1,153.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of EQT by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 922,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

