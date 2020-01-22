Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

