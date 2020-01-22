Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.65

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$53.65 and last traded at C$53.61, with a volume of 1089691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.30.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.03.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco bought 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

