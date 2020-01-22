ELM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 179.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $695,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,484.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,376.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,259.39. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,491.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

