Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,715,000 after purchasing an additional 632,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

