Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

