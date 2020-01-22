Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at SunTrust Banks

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $78.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $175,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1,931.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

