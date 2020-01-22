eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. 179,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,606. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of eBay by 58.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,089,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $82,522,000 after purchasing an additional 770,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,387,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $173,294,000 after purchasing an additional 498,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.