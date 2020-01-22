EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:ETX opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

