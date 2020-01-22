EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE:ETX opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.
EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile
