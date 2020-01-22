Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EFF opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

