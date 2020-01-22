Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 17.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.