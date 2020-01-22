Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.52. 3,502,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,952. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

