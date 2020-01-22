Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

