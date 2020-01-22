Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. 1,572,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,589. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

