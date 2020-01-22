Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $131.32. 469,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,885. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.89 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

