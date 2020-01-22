Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. 14,046,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,797,926. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.