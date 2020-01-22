DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,593. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

