DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 275 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $5,022,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

WFC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,848,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

