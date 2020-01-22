DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 11,715 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,057,000 after buying an additional 454,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $15,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,510 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 726,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 149,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. 347,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

