DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $241,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

SJR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 834,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.26%.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

