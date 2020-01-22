DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,123. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

