DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,518,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981,600. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $67.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

