DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter worth $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSE CAF traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 180,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,685. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

