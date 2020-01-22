DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 1,725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,140,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.