Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.46

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 93871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,400 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

