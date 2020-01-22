Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $12.55. Donegal Group shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $359.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Donegal Group worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.