Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 583,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,262,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 286.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 2,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Domtar by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 243,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 29,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,524. Domtar has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

