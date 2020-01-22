Dominique Grau Sells 9,033 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00.

A stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. 49,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,110. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,452,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.