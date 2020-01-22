Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Dolly Varden Silver Corp (CVE:DV) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 169,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 167,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Mackie set a C$1.00 target price on Dolly Varden Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $20.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

