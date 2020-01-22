Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), 1,556,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average session volume of 516,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Diversified Gas & Oil’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

