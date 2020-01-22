Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 281.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,234. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.