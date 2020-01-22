Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.05

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.05 and last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 3694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

