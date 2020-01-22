Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.57

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 2479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
