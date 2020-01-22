Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.57

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 2479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

