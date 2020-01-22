Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $48.91 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $195,192.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $48.91 or 0.00564883 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,014 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

