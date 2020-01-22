Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $29.49 million and approximately $919,813.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.03613741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00207872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,899,901 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.