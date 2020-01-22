Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.89. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 115,683 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

